TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

ETR:TTK opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Thursday. TAKKT AG has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €13.02 ($15.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.87 and a 200-day moving average of €9.76. The firm has a market cap of $708.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

