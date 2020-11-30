Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

SKT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

SKT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $927.99 million, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

