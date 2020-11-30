Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Target worth $470,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,179. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

