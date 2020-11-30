Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 7.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Target were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,179. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

