Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals."

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE TARO opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

