TD Securities Raises Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $27.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BLDP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.62. 332,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 1.54. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

