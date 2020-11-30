Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSVNF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TSVNF stock remained flat at $$9.37 during trading on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.