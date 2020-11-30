Tellor (TRB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.74 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $25.74 or 0.00134175 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $40.62 million and $30.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,658,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,578,439 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

