TENA Hits Market Cap of $92,274.27 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $92,274.27 and $2,974.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. During the last week, TENA has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

