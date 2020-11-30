Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,507. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

