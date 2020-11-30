Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,546. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

