Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 411.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,474 shares of company stock valued at $69,657,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Tesla stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $583.25. 1,686,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $601.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.48 and a 200 day moving average of $331.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

