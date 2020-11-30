Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 442.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day moving average is $331.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $601.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,474 shares of company stock valued at $69,657,795. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

