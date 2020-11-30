Tezos Trading Down 2.7% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $254.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00012846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008068 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 751,764,034 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

