The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 6.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 371,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $367.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

