The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 15,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,466. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

