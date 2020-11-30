The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.