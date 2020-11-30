The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,196,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of The Coca-Cola worth $997,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.45. 706,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

