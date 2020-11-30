The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

