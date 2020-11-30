The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s TireHub joint venture bodes well for its long-term prospects. TireHub, which is a U.S. national tire distributor, offers Goodyear greater control and alignment over distribution of tires. The company regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive in the market. Its restructuring program in the United States and Germany are likely to boost prospects. However, the tire manufacturer is likely to bear the brunt of coronavirus-induced low demand, especially in European markets. Surging operational expenses along with unfavorable currency translation remain headwinds. While the company is implementing cost-cut efforts, such initiatives are not likely to counter weak margins due to low revenues. High debt levels also play a spoilsport. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $64,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

