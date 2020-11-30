The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.11

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 4194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

