The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $273.16. 111,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

