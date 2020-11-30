The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

