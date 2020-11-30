The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have increased in the past year. The company has been benefiting from coronavirus-induced demand as evident from better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Kroger, which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been making every effort to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. Notably, the company’s “Restock Kroger” program involving investments in omni-channel platform, identifying margin-rich alternative profit streams, merchandise optimization, and lowering of expenses has been gaining traction. However, costs associated with digital fulfillment as well as COVID-19 may hurt margins. Moreover, management expects fuel headwinds for the remainder of 2020.”

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.26.

KR stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

