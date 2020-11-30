The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. 351,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

