The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.39. 306,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

