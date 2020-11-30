The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

