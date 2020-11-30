The St. Joe Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

JOE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

