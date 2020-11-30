The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,351 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 557,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

