The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 461,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.52. 273,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

