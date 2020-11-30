The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 659,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of The Walt Disney worth $967,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.74. 339,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

