The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 308,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

