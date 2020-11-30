The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 237,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

