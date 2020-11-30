Thrive Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,101,618 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for approximately 11.9% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

LMND stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,092,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,127.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

