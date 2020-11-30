Thrive Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,526,640 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises 66.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

In other news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last quarter.

NYSE U traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

