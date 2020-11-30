Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

