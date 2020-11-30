Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 46.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 108,731 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 345.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 36,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $86,389,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.30. 135,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.