TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 119,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Wiggins purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 344,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,274 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

