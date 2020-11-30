Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $236.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

