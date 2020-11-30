Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.15 target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.17.

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

