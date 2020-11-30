TRON Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $1.17 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

