Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.39

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.39, with a volume of 10714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $593,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,040 shares of company stock worth $10,446,498 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 54.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.