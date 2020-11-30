Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 281 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.63. 42,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

