Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 567 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

