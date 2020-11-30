Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 99 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

