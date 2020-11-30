Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.39. 404,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

