Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $395.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,844. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $399.17. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

