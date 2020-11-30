Trust Investment Advisors Buys 188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 287,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,918. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

