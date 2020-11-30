Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PYPL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.70. 218,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $216.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.