Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

NYSE MA traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $335.21. 85,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.